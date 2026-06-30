Events scheduled for the Independence Day Celebration in the Rock Port Municipal Park include the following:

Friday, July 3

Bounce houses will be available beginning at 3:00 p.m.

There will be a BBQ cook off. Meat must be at the shelter by 5:30 p.m. and testing and judging starts at 6:00 p.m. BBQ will be available at $10 per plate. You can register on the Rock Port 4th of July in the Park 2026 Facebook page.

Light ups will be at dusk.

There will be a parachute drop at 7:00 p.m.

The fireworks display will begin at dusk. This event is sponsored by Rock Port Chamber of Commerce and Rock Port Tourism Board

The Rock Port Country Club will have Glow Golf following the fireworks show. The cost is $120 per team and balls will be provided. Register on the Rock Port 4th of July in the Park 2026 Facebook page.

Saturday, July 4

The Color Run begins at 7:00 a.m. at the shelter house in the park. You can sign up on the Rock Port 4th of July in the Park 2026 Facebook page. The entry fee is $20. If you registered by June 12 you will receive a shirt. You can register the day of the race by 6:30 a.m. for $30.

Pleasant View Nursing Home will have a breakfast at the shelter house beginning at 8:00 a.m.

Bounce houses will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Old vs. Young Volleyball Game begins at 9:00 a.m.

The Mr. & Miss Firecracker Contest will begin at 9:00 a.m. Registration will be from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m.

A foam party will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Food trucks will open at 11:00 a.m.

A 4th of July parade will begin at 1:00 p.m. Register on the Rock Port 4th of July in the Park 2026 Facebook page or in line that day at 12:00 noon.

Find the painted rocks at 4:00 p.m.

Old vs. Young Softball begins at 4:00 p.m.

The day will close with live music by Josh Bounds from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. You must be 21 or older and have an ID and wristband. Drinking will only be allowed in the designated beer garden area.

Information can be found on the Rock Port 4th of July in the Park 2026 Facebook page.