The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed June 22, 206, by Todd Hays and Kelly Sandstedt to Kevin Cue for land in Section 35, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 22, 206, by Jayne Ann Bennington to Mark Bennington, Michele Garst, and Michael Bennington for Lots 4, 5 and 6, Block 2, Bischof’s First Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 23, 206, by Mary Hope to Tarkio Home Cemetery for land in Section 23, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 23, 206, by Jason and Michelle Garst to Martin Heritage Farms for land in Section 12, Township 65, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 23, 206, by Fremont Pharmaceutical Properties, LLC, to ROHAYAL Properties, LLC, for Lot 10, Block 10, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 24, 206, by Charles and Connie Garst to Garst Farms, Inc. for land in Sections 4 and 5, Township 65, Range 42, and Section 33, Township 66, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed June 24, 206, by Matthew and Rachel Heits to Jason and Abigail McGuire for land in Section 21, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed June 24, 206, by Edwin and Elizabeth Wensel to Kerry Baker and Alicia Straub for Lot 24, Block 12, Fairfax, Missouri.