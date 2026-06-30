Tarkio Red T-Ball Team

One of the Tarkio Parks & Rec teams who played t-ball this summer included, from left to right: front row – Natalie Spire, Skyler Alsup, and Eleanor Henry; middle row – Ava Hance, Kyzer Loper, Braxtin Vandevere, and Camilla Christians; and back row – Coaches Norbert Henry, Travis Hicks, and Seth Spire. Not pictured is Raxtin Riggins. (Tarkio Parks & Rereation Facebook photos)

Tarkio Red T-Ball Team 2

The second Tarkio Parks & Rec T-Ball Red Team included, from left to right: front row – Roper Wennihan, Nicholas Spire, Shayne Hurst, Riley Tunnell, Bella Reeves, Magnolia Graves, Myah Reeves, Poppy Graves, and Turner Heits; and back row – Coaches Damond Wennihan, Trey Graves, and Tyler Heits. Not pictured is Lexus Crowley.

Tarkio Grey T-Ball Team

The Tarkio Parks & Rec Grey T-Ball Team included, from left to right: front row – Walt Lambertsen, Katelyn Henry, Vivian Ross, Jainaia Murray, and Lane Shaw; middle row – Atticus Romines, Cooper Martin, and Cecilia Ross; and back row – Coaches Norbert Henry and Keaton Shaw. Not pictured are Coaches Corey Martin, Whitney Martin, and Justin Bell and players Addison Bell, Brinley Parker, Easton Walters, and Florence Sutter.

Fairfax T-Ball Team

These little t-ballers from Fairfax had a fun season. Team members included, from left to right, Emma Schlup, Addie Stevens, Audrey Zumbrunnen, Ella Smith, Walker Giddinge, and Addison Rafe. Not pictured are Evelyn Hulsey, Liam Daugherty, Patrick Swenson, Ellie Clement, Carson Hinton, Stella Mercer, and Paige Smelser. (Amber Zumbrunnen photo)