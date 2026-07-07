The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of July 6-12.

There may be moving operations, such as mowing, brush cutting and litter removal, throughout the region in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from I-29 to U.S. Route 71 through August 2026. The road will be narrowed to one lane, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)