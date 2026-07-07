Join the Community Blood Center and Rock Port United Methodist Church in saving a life with a blood donation Monday, July 20. You can donate blood from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 211 W. Opp Street.

All donors are required to be 17 and older (or 16 with parental consent form), meet minimum weight requirements, feel good and be symptom free, bring a photo ID, and eat well and hydrate beforehand. Sign up at savealifenow.org/group and use group code EG14. For additional details, contact Rebecca Liess at 660-744-2101 or methch@rpt.coop.