For a touch of holiday cheer, bring the family to Indian Cave State Park Saturday, July 11, for the 13th annual Campfire Christmas in July.

Festivities start at 12:00 noon and end at 10:00 p.m. The Jingle Bell Junk and Craft Market will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

There will be a Yule Log Quest team competition, Christmas-themed games (antler toss and snow ball toss). Games are for all ages and prizes will be awarded. There will also be water slides for kids to cool off. Take a tractor-drawn hayrack ride through the lighted Christmas displays. Santa, his elves, and the Grinch will be there to greet you. Santa arrives on a fire truck at 3:00 p.m. with a special memento for each child.

Food trucks will be on the grounds throughout the day. Come enjoy the day with some shaved ice, gyros, Krazy Korn, root beer floats and much more. Take a drive through the decorated campsites during the evening hours.

This is a fun family event where you can shop, play games, cool off in the water, and just make memories.