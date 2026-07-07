Kelsey and Nate Chard are the new owners of Rock Port Oil and Tire, LLC, located at 517 S. Main Street in Rock Port.

Nate and Kelsey Chard of Rock Port, Missouri, are the new owners of Rock Port Oil and Tire, LLC. They officially took over the station from Jill and Jeremy Davis Monday, July 6. Jill and Jeremy will still be around to help the Chards get familiar with the business. Hours of operation will continue to be the same. Swing by the station at 517 S. Main Street in Rock Port Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon or call 660-744-2411 for the same quality service.

Nate is a 2013 graduate of Rock Port High School and received his automotive certificate in the same year. He went on to Universal Technical Institute where he earned his diesel mechanic degree in 2014 and most recently worked for Benefiel Truck Repair & Towing. Kelsey is a 2014 graduate of Rock Port High School. She currently works as an occupational therapist at Abundant Acres outside of Savannah, Missouri, and will be helping in the office whenever she can as well as assisting with the paperwork.

Nate and Kelsey live in Rock Port with their two children, Jameson and Kennedy. “We’re looking forward to helping a business that is beneficial to the entire community stay open. Stop in and we’ll help however we can,” Kelsey said.