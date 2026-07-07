Community Hospital-Fairfax will hold a high-energy dueling piano show by Howl at the Moon’s Howl2Go Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Tarkio Community Building. Those with VIP Access passes may enter at 5:00 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., the cash bar opens and food trucks will begin serving food. The doors will open for general admission at 6:00 p.m. The music begins at 7:00 p.m. with a family friendly dueling piano set for all ages. An intermission will be held from 8:15 to 8:45 p.m. and then an after dark dueling piano set will be held for ages 16 and up.