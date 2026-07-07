The second East Atchison Run With the Wolves 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will be held Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Tarkio. The 5K will begin at 8:00 a.m. and the 1 Mile Fun Run will begin at 9:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Tarkio Activity Center. All runners who signed up before June 29 will receive a complementary event shirt, and all runners who sign up before Friday, July 10, will be timed and be eligible for medals. If you missed the sign-up deadline or are not interested in the shirt or timing, you can sign up the day of the event. To sign up, visit www.adventuresignup.com/Race/MO/Tarkio/EastAtchisonsRunWiththeWolves.