Tarkio Tech will be offering a three-hour Artificial Intelligence (AI) seminar on Friday, July 10, from 3:00 pm. to 6:00 p.m.

The program will address how to optimize the personal use of AI as well as the business applications. The program presenter is JR Chaney, Senior Lead of Cyber Security and Training at Midwest Data Center. JR is an experienced Corporate Support Manager with a demonstrated history of working in the information technology and services industry. He is skilled in Microsoft Online Services, Azure, Office 365, iOS, Apple Certified, Mac OS X Server, and Mac and PC platforms. He holds certification in data and cyber security as well as Microsoft cloud-based technology such as O365 and Azure. He is a strong information technology professional with a bachelor’s degree focused in Computer Science and Political Science.

There is no cost to attend. If you are interested in signing up for the class, call Tarkio Tech at 660-623-9071 to register.