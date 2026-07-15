Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) spearheads and supports economic growth and community vitality on many fronts. One of the best uses of our time and dollars is identifying individuals, groups, and communities at work and joining them in their efforts, whether it’s a business improving their building, a con-sortium working to address an infrastructure need, or a group working to revitalize their corner of our county. ACDC has formal processes in place for many types of support and assistance, but something they always want to promote is community pride.

This summer, they are high-lighting funding opportunities, and the Community Cleanup & Beautification Grant (CC&B) is for volunteers who see a need or opportunity and want to address it. In 2024, ACDC added the CC&B grant to their lineup. These projects:

• Are carried out by community volunteers, be it an individual, a few concerned citizens, or a structured church/civic/community group.

• Utilize local businesses. ACDC will pay local vendors directly when possible; volunteers do not need to spend their own funds in order to carry out a project.

• Beautify a visible, public area of the community. Projects could be as small as weeding sidewalks or as big as adding signage.

Previous CC&B projects include a ballfield flagpole, a pergola in a public garden area, and trees in a city park, but the possibilities are endless.

ACDC will fund up to $1,500 total in CC&B grants in 2026, with grant awards ranging from $25-$500. This is a first-come, first-served grant, with applications accepted via mail (or at the ACDC office at 321 S. Main Street in Rock Port, via mail slot in the door if the office is closed). Contact ACDC (acdc@atchisoncounty.org; 660-744-6562) for information or to receive an application.