The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, July 2, 2026. Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner; Richard Burke, South District Commissioner; Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission; and Okema Galston, Administrative Assistant of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

During the commission meeting on June 11, the commissioners reviewed and approved payment request Invoice No. 16 for BRO-R002(26). (This was not noted in the June 11 minutes).

George Stewart with Murphy Tractor sent over a purchase agreement change order for the commission to review and approve. This agreement is to cover the purchase exchange of FED030 for the ME50 mulching head attachment. The commissioners voted to approve the agreement for the purchase exchange.

Deputy Clerk Meinecke presented a temporary liquor license application (5BWC -Retail Liquor by Drink, Caterer) from Justin Pankau with Just In Time Promotions to serve alcohol at the Rock Port City Park on July 4th. The commission reviewed the application and voted to approve it.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood reviewed and signed the management representation letter for the state audit.

Sheriff Andy Riley was in to discuss departmental matters.

The commission signed the following resolution in recognition of Lavon Paukert, a long-time county employee, upon her retirement.

Atchison County Commission

Resolution No. 003-2026

A resolution recognizing and commending Lavon Paukert for 18 years of dedicated service to the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office upon her retirement

Whereas, Lavon Paukert began her service with the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office on September 24, 2008; and

Whereas, during her tenure, Lavon Paukert faithfully served the citizens of Atchison County as a Dispatcher/Jailer, demonstrating professionalism, dedication, and a strong commitment to public safety; and

Whereas, throughout her 18 years of service, Lavon Paukert provided essential support to law enforcement operations, ensuring efficient communication, maintaining the care and custody of detainees, and contributing to the safety and well-being of the community; and

Whereas, her reliability, integrity, and service-oriented attitude have earned the respect and appreciation of her colleagues, supervisors, and the citizens she served; and

Whereas, Lavon Paukert will conclude her distinguished career with her final day of service on July 4, 2026, marking the end of an era of dedicated public service;

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Atchison County Commission, Atchison County elected officials and fellow employees, that sincere gratitude and appreciation are hereby extended to Lavon Paukert for her 18 years of exemplary service to the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office; and

Be it further resolved that Lavon Paukert is hereby congratulated on her retirement, with best wishes for health, happiness, and success in all future endeavors; and

Be it further resolved that this resolution be entered into the official records of Atchison County and that a copy be presented to Lavon Paukert as a token of appreciation for her dedicated service.