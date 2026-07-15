The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed June 26, 2026, by Harry Horton to Tonya Horton for Lots 7 and 8, Block 1, Original Plat, South Blanchard, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 1, 2026, by Beverly Hendrickson to Douglas Weber and Aricin Weber for land in Section 10, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed July 6, 2026, by William E. Salmond Trustee of the Brian Broermann Irrevocable Trust, to Doug Rozendaal for land in Section 2, Township 65, Range 39, and Section 14, Township 65, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed July 6, 2026, by William E. Salmond, Trustee of the Brian Broermann Irrevocable Trust, to Doug Rozendaal for land in Section 1, Township 65, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 6, 2026, by Rock Port Oil & Tire LLC to Chard Logistics, Inc. for Lots 10, 11, and 12, Block 24, Nuckolls & White’s, Rock Port, Missouri.

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Following passage of Missouri Senate Bill 938, a flat $2.00 statutory fee increase will take effect statewide August 28, 2026, for recording documents, marriage licenses, and land surveys/plats.

Recorders of Deeds across Missouri will update their office policies to comply with these statutory changes, which will take effect August 28, 2026.

The Recorders Association of Missouri and all county recorders are committed to upholding the statutory requirements of their offices, and these changes will be implemented promptly upon the law’s effective date.