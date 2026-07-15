The City of Tarkio Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Tarkio City Hall. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted at 6:00 p.m. Deputy Clerk Becky Jones gave roll call: Mayor Jeff Agnew and Councilmen Jeff Olson, James Navin, and Scott Poppa were all present. Visitors were: City of Tarkio employees – Police Chief Tyson Gibbons and Officer Dorrel, Street Superintendent Jamie Quimby, and Building Inspector Jesse Payne; Tarkio Park Board member Dan Vietze; and visitors Vicky Rogers, Sally Wehmann, Melissa White, and Mike Klosek, Sr.

Mayor Agnew asked for the approval of the June 10, 2026, regular meeting minutes and special meeting on June 23, 2026, as distributed. Olson made a motion and all approved. The motion passed.

Additions/deletions: Agenda item 1 – Tarkio Gamers Club was removed from the agenda and will be discussed at a future council meeting. The open council member position was added to the agenda as item 5.

Sally Wehmann spoke to the council about dogs being off leash down by Tarkio Housing Authority. There was an incident a few months ago where a dog and its owner were in the yard. The woman fell and broke some bones and the dog was attacked by a dog from a neighboring property and was killed. There have been several residents at the housing authority express their concern to go outside while these dogs are on the property. Citations were issued to the owners of these dogs after the incident, but Sally would like to know if there is more that can be done to keep on the owners to not let the dogs run freely. Chief Gibbons will have officers patrol the area more often and also have animal control keep an eye on the area.

Mayor Agnew stated that Tim Vette had done some sidewalk replacement at his residence on McNary Street. Tim gave proof of the estimate he was given for the work and the proof of payment of what he paid for this project. Tim has asked to be reimbursed through the sidewalk program for the $1,000.00. Poppa made a motion to approve the reimbursement. It was seconded and all approved. The motion passed.

Mayor Agnew gave the first reading of Bill 336.26 Ordinance 322.26 amending Chapter 125 Of The Code Of Ordinances Regarding Municipal Court. Olson made a motion to approve Bill 336.26 Ordinance 322.26. The motion was seconded and approved.

Mayor Agnew gave the second reading of Bill 336.26 Ordinance 322.26. Navin made a motion to approve Bill 336.26 Ordinance 322.26 and the motion was seconded and approved. Bill 336.26 Ordinance 322.26 was adopted.

Mayor Agnew asked Vicky Rogers, the city’s representative to the Atchison County Wholesale Water Commission, about the current status of the contract involving Nodaway County. The council would like to look at the contract, as they have some questions about the financial parts. Vicky stated she does not have access to a copy of the contract currently and last she knew it was still being amended. Vicky stated she would get the information for the council as soon as she could and that the next wholesale commission meeting is July 28 at 1:00 p.m.

There is an open seat on the city council. The mayor and council members would like to have an ad ran in the local paper advertising this open position and to invite any persons interested to come to an open meeting on Friday, July 31, at 5:00 p.m.

Department Reports

James Navin, City Buildings – The sewer line outside the Community Building that needs to be fixed is on the to-do list for Don’s John’s to come fix.

Scott Poppa, Fire Department and Tarkio Board of Public Works – There was nothing to report.

Parks and Rec – There were sewer issues in the girls’ bathroom. Perry’s Plumbing will be coming to look at it and get the issue fixed. There will be some adjustment made to the hours of the pool concessions to stop the over spending on employee hours during slow times of the day.

Jeff Olson, City Streets – Jamie Quimby’s report:

• Repairs/Equipment – No major repairs this last month.

• RV Park – There is one camper at this time. There are two more expected to be coming.

• Weather Event – There was a weather event in the early hours of July 4th. Power was lost in part of the town and several vaults for fiber were lost due to electrical damage. Quimby was called out to provide barricades where the power line was down across North 4th Street.

• Brush Pile – This area is being used as it should be.

• Ditch Work – Several ditches have been worked on this last month. The ditch project at 9th and Maple is nearing completion. It is looking really good and is a good improvement compared to how this area was before. Quimby has also met with Herzog about the ditch along Elm Street between 5th and 6th. They discussed several options. He has also contacted an engineer about this ditch and is gathering some information for him to look at. The engineer is interested in helping; that being said, he won’t be able to come look at it until late summer or early fall. Quimby told him that was okay as they will not be ready to proceed with anything until next fiscal year.

• Winter Salt – Quimby has taken inventory of what salt is on hand from last winter and ordered 12 more pallets of it. This should be enough to get through the upcoming winter season. There is enough of the liquid ice block left to be a really good start and if more of this is needed, he can usually get it rather quickly.

• Cold Patch – The crew has started using cold patch in potholes.

• Parks – Assistance was given to the parks by hauling some dirt for them with the dump truck and they helped remove a large tree limb in Summa Park.

Mayor Agnew, Gould Peterson Municipal Airport – The airshow will be the weekend of July 10-11. The night show is Friday, July 10, and the main show will be Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport.

Chris Niles, Animal Control – There was nothing to report.

Chief Gibbons, Police Department – The officers will be assisting with the airshow. Firearms training and MILO training for MIRMA was this month. Everything went well.

Clerk, Financials – The reports were sent out to members by e-mail and printed. No questions were asked. The city will be getting a new MIRMA loss control representative. His name is Charles. Clerk Kephart will be attending the annual MIRMA conference from July 21-24 in Branson, as required for the yearly MIRMA evaluation.

The meeting adjourned at 7:00 p.m. The next regular City Council meeting will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Tarkio City Hall. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.