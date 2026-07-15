Over 35 competitors took part in the East Atchison Run With The Wolves 5K Saturday morning, July 11, 2026, in Tarkio.

Twenty-five people took part in the East Atchison Run With The Wolves 1 Mile Fun Run Saturday morning, July 11, 2026, in Tarkio.

Winners of the fourth annual East Atchison Run With the Wolves 5K were, from left to right: Luke Smith of Dallas, Texas (1st), Landon Harper of Tina, Missouri (2nd), and Malachi Skillen of Rock Port, Missouri (3rd). Luke is the grandson of Bill and Teresa Smith of Tarkio, Missouri. This was his third year of running in the 5k and taking home the fastest time. Luke completed the course with a time of 17:32. (Ken Miller photo)

Grant Sanders, age 5, right, ran the 1 mile fun run with his dad, Kevin, left, who cheered him on along the way. Grant finished 7th out of 14 competitors ages 2 to 83.

Marshall Oswald of Fairfax was one of the 5Kers who also ran the 1 mile fun run.

Aia Murray, left, was one of the younger 5K runners who kept up with the adults, including her mother, Sarah Murray, right.

Paige Lundquist, Whitney Martin, and Christie Caudill competed in the 5K.

Matt Straub competed in the 5K and was the oldest competitor at age 87.

The East Atchison Cross Country Team hosted a 5K and 1 mile fun run on Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Tarkio, Missouri. This annual event is a fundraiser for the team and around 50 people took part this year. Results for the events follow:

5K – 1st, Luke Smith (20), 17:32; 2nd, Landon Harper (16), 18:25; 3rd, Malachi Skillen (19), 21:54; 4th, Quin Staten (18), 23:01; 5th, Kevin Sanders (31), 23:19; 6th, Sage Sundermann (10), 23:51; 7th, Kevin Dodson (34), 24:14; 8th, Cole Anderson (19), 26:09; 9th, Michelle Henry (32), 26:56; 10th, Clayton Vernon (19), 27:01; 11th, Ian Stepp (20), 27:39; 12th, Mason Straub (27), 27:49; 13th, Grace Caudill (17), 28:18; 14th, Makenna Caudill (15), 28:20; 15th, Norbert Henry (33), 28:47; 16th, Paige Lundquist (37), 31:20; 17th, Whitney Martin (34), 32:43; 18th, Dwight Harper (65), 32:56; 19th, Asher Stepp (11), 33:37; 20th (tie), Aia Murray (8), 34:21; 20th (tie), Sarah Murray (36), 34:21; 22nd, Carmelo Calandro (30), 39:02; 23rd, Christie Caudill (48), 40:53; 24th, Michelle Oswald (36), 47:50; 25th, Scott Walker (41), 49:25; 26th, Marshal Oswald (49), 49:25; 27th (tie), Stormy Nordhausen (21), 52:20; 27th (tie), Markie Sundermann (35), 52:20; 27th (tie), Lanette Hogue (47), 52:20; 27th (tie), Katie Howard (36), 52:20; 31st (tie), Jessica Lambertsen (37), 55:10; 31st (tie), Dustin Lambertsen (36), 55:10; 33rd, Matt Straub (87), 1:02:07

1 Mile – 1st, Sage Sunderman (10), 6:30; 2nd, Jaina Murray (11), 7:30; 3rd, Sage Sundermann (8), 8:31; 4th (tie), Brenna Kingery (15), 8:37; 4th (tie), Marshall Oswald (49), 8:37; 6th, Jill Kingery (48), 9:15; 7th, Grant Sanders (5), 10:21; 8th (tie), Aia Murray (5), 15:20; 8th (tie), Sarah Murray (36), 15:20; 10th, Kay Rosenbohm (83), 16:25; 11th, Rachel Rolf (43), 16:26; 12th, JJ Rolf (14), 16:26; 13th, Ryan Sanders (2), 16:35; and 14th, Adam Rolf (43), 16:37