Knox Murphy of Rock Port, Missouri, competed in the pee wee cattle show at the Nodaway County Fair. He is pictured with his calf, Apollo, talking to the judge. (Tammy Sly photo)

Rhett Murphy of Rock Port, Missouri, showed the Reserve Grand Champion Purchased Market Heifer at the Nodaway County Fair Livestock Show Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Tammy Sly photo)

Macy Stepp, second from right, a Tarkio FFA member, showed her sheep at the Nodaway County Fair. (Tarkio FFA photo)

Keely Bredensteiner, a Tarkio FFA member, showed the Champion Simmental Heifer, Champion Home Raised Market Steer, and Champion Overall Market Steer at the Nodaway County Fair. (Tarkio FFA photo)

Quin Staten, a Tarkio FFA member, showed the Champion and Reserve Champion Spot Gilts at the Nodaway County Fair. (Tarkio FFA photo)