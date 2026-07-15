Submitted by Jeanette Barcus, Certified Natural Health Consultant

Dr. Oz is excited about it. The Chinese rely on it. Researchers have good results with it. What is it? It’s The herb astragalus.

Astragalus (pronounced ass – trag’ – uh – lus) has long been used in Chinese traditional medicine as a tonic for obstinate infections and resistant ulcerations. Tonic herbs help to build energy, provide nutrients and restore balance. Dr. Oz told us it would help improve energy and slow the aging process.

Astragalus has been used to help with night sweats, fatigue and weakness, loss of appetite and diarrhea and to balance the immune system. Because of its properties to help the immune system, it has been used for frequent colds, viral infections, AIDS, cancer, Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis, lupus and more.

It helps the immune system function better. Not only that, but research shows that astragalus can actually increase production of stem cells within the bone marrow and lymph tissues and encourage them to become part of the immune system. Using astragalus for 35 days or more has been shown to encourage the activity of spleen cells.

For those who follow the blood-type diet, astragalus has been shown to help lower negative reaction to foods that are typically an “avoid” for that blood type. Astragalus also helps reduce or alleviate the side effects of taking steroids and chemotherapy.

The properties of astragalus include: adaptogenic (helping a person adapt to stress), antioxidant, antiviral, cardiac (helps support the heart), diuretic (helps remove excess water), immune stimulant, tonic and vasodilative (helps the blood vessels expand).

The body systems most supported by astragalus use would be the lungs and immune system, followed by the whole respiratory system, heart, uterus and the urinary system.

Other conditions that may benefit from using the support a good quality astragalus, are: adrenal exhaustion and burn-out, anorexia, ADD/ADHD, prevention of blood clots, high blood pressure, bronchitis, poor circulation, convalescence, dry cough, diabetes, poor digestion, hepatitis, nephritis and prolapsed uterus.

As good as herbal support can be, it does not negate the value of a good diet of plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables and good lifestyle habits which are the foundation of health.

(This information is for educational use and not intended to diagnose or prescribe or replace the advise of a health professional.)