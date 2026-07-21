The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, July 9, 2026. Present at the meeting were: Curtis Livengood, Presiding Commissioner; North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, North District Commissioner; Richard Burke, South District Commissioner; and Okema Galston, Administrative Assistant of the Commission. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was out of the office.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Month end department reports were reviewed and approved.

The following additions and abatements to the tax books were approved:

Personal Property – June 2026: Additions to the tax books were: 2025, $5,570.45; 2024, $3,097.12; 2023, $399.23; and 2022, $447.24. There were no abatements to the June 2026 tax books.

There were no additions or abatements to the June 2026 real property or ag rock tax books.

The following have been reviewed and signed by Presiding Commissioner Livengood over the past week: BRO-R003(24) Invoice #24, BRO-R003(24) Reimbursement Request 24, BRO-R003(26) Invoice #17, BRO-R003(002) Agent Authorization, BRO-R003(004) Agent Authorization, BRO-R003(003) Agent Authorization, BRO-R003(002) Reimbursement Request 5 and GRE Invoice#5, BRO-R003(004) Reimbursement Request and GRE Invoice 5, BRO-R003(003) Reimbursement Request and GRE Invoice #5, BRO-R003(24) Reimbursement Request 23.

The commission held a conference call with Matthew Fazio from Great River Engineering. Also present during the call were Kenny Wallace, Road and Bridge Supervisor, and Allison Cherry, Road and Bridge Secretary. Matthew updated the commission with progress reports on all current and upcoming bridge projects. He also stated that there will need to be a one-day bridge closure for 225th Street and Ranch 11 bridges. Presiding Commissioner Livengood said that he and Supervisor Wallace will contact those residents who will be directly affected by the double same day closure.

Assessor Rochelle Long met with the commission to discuss adding an additional user to her software license agreement. She recently hired a part-time employee so needed the addition. The commissioners voted to approve the agreement for the additional user.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned then went and inspected county roads.