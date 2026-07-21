Did you used to jam to music on your trumpet or drums or other musical instrument? Do you still got “it”/that skill? If so, join the Atchison County Community Band, practicing every Sunday starting August 9 and going through September 13 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. at the Rock Port High School band room. If you don’t still have your instrument, that’s okay, but be sure to reach out to director Abby Palmer before the first rehearsal so an instrument can be obtained for you (abby.palmer@rpbluejays.com or on Facebook).

After all those rehearsals, the Atchison County Band will perform for the public at Old Fashioned Saturday Night in Rock Port Saturday, September 19. Spread the word! Due to the music that will be performed, eighth graders on up are asked to participate. Dust off those instruments, brush up on those skills, and come join the fun!