Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri, will host a blood drive Friday, July 24, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the hospital conference room. To schedule your appointment, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.RedCrossBlood.org and enter code: HospFairfax. Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation read-ing and health history questions on the day of your appointment.

If you are an eligible type O, B-, or A- donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component. Those who donate blood through the American Red Cross July 13-31 will receive a Fandango movie reward by email to see a free movie.