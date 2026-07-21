The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed July 10, 2026, by Michael Klosek, III, to Kaela Wheeler for Lots 5 and 6, Block 2, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 13, 2026, by Dale and Diana Dickkut to Kurt Dickkut, Erik Dickkut, and Gretchen Rettig for Lots 2 and 3, Block 12; Lot 16, Block 12; Lots 4 and 5, Block 12; and Lot 6, Block 12, all in Nuckolls and White’s Out Lots 16 and 17, all in Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 14, 2026, by Michael Baldwin and Cynthia Orozco to Timothy Paulich for land in Section 7, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 14, 2026, by Barbara DeLong to Natalie Harmon for Lot 22, Block C, Miles Sickler’s Second Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 15, 2026, by Susan and Hugh Hiser to Jesse Bambino and Erica Beck for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.