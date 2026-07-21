New Horizons of Rock Port held its annual greased pig catching contest following the Atchison County Fair Parade on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Atchison County Fairgrounds. This year’s winners, from left to right, were: Oliver Paris, 11-13 years group; Oscar Palmer and Jaxson Henggeler, 8-10 years group (tie); Brodie Pierpoint, 6-7 years group; and Luxtyn Daugherty 3-5 years group. (See more pictures of the Atchison County Fair activities in this week’s fair tab, which can be viewed in “special sections” on the website.)

And the race is on as the crowd cheers for the 3 to five-year-olds.

Piglet shoots the gap as they close in on him during the greased pig contest.