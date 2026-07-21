The Rock Port R-II School Board of Education held a regular meeting Thursday, July 9, 2026. Board president Regan Griffin called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. in the board room. Also present were: Afton Schomburg, Joanna Burke, Troy Cook, and Reven Herron, board members; Dr. Rex Bollinger, superintendent; and Lance Lansdown, maintenance director. Board members Theresa Crawford and Jared Meyerkorth and board secretary Jennifer Welch were absent.

Reven Herron read the vision and mission statement.

The July 9, 2026, agenda was adopted.

Board members voted to approve the minutes from the June 8, 2026, meeting.

The financial consent agenda was approved. It included the transfer of funds from Fund 1 to Fund 2 in the amount of $668,894.82, the June final check register, July check register to date, activity account checks and the general ledger/Stem Grant.

The board read over the maintenance director report. Lance was available for any questions.

Superintendent’s Report

Dr. Bollinger went over his monthly program report. This month’s report was over contracted services with Midwest Data Center.

Consent Agenda

The consent agenda was unanimously approved. It included approval of the following:

• Approve MARE membership

• OPAA Renewal

New Business

President Griffin indicated he would take nominations for the position of Board Treasurer. Reven Herron nominated Afton Schomburg and Joanna Burke seconded. Following a brief discussion it was declared that Afton Schomburg be declared treasurer by acclamation. The motion passed.

Board members voted to hold the tax rate hearing Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 6:45 p.m. in the board room with the regular August meeting following.

Board members voted to approve the purchase of metal supplies for the elementary soffits and window trim, not to exceed $30,000.

Discussion was held on agenda topics for the board retreat that will be held in the district library July 24, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Future business was discussed.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:01 p.m.