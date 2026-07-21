The RPHS 70’s & 80’s Reunion “End of Summer Bash” will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2026, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port.

A social gathering for all who attended or graduated from Rock Port High School in the 1970s and 1980s will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Former coaches, teachers and administrators are invited to attend.

Groovy’s Grub food truck will be on-site from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. for everyone to buy their own meals. Owners/operators are Mike and Michele Pfeil (Class of 1982 and 1988). Bring your own beverages. Free bottled water will be available.

Class pictures will be taken at 7:45 p.m. by W.C. Farmer (Class of 1987.)

The following event will be open to the public at 8:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome!

Used Cars, an Omaha-based tribute band featuring the greatest hits of The Cars, will be playing a variety of songs from the 70s and 80s from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight.

You don’t want to miss this epic event! Make it more fun by wearing something nostalgic from the 70s and 80s and make plans now to road trip back to good ol’ Rock Port.

There is a $10 cover charge (cash only) and you must be 21 to attend.