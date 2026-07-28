Iowa teens injured in UTV crash

Two Iowa teens were injured in a UTV wreck on R Avenue at 9:20 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2026. The accident occurred at the intersection of 210th Street, two miles southeast of Tarkio, Missouri. An 18-year-old male from Lewis, Iowa, was northbound on R Avenue driving a 2008 Polaris Ranger UTV, driven by when he lost control on the gravel. The Polaris traveled off the roadway to the west side, overturned, and came to rest on the passenger side facing southwest off the west side of R Avenue.

Two passengers, a 22-year-old female from New Market, Iowa, and a 17-year-old female from New Market, both not wearing safety devices, suffered moderate injuries. The 22-year-old was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. The 17-year-old was transported by a private vehicle to Community Hospital-Fairfax. The driver was not wearing a safety device and no injuries were reported at the scene. The UTV sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper E.M. Sigman, who was assisted by Sgt. T.L. Shupe, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, the Tarkio Police Department, and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.

Semi wrecks on Interstate 29

A 2020 Freightliner crashed on I-29 southbound at the 116 mile-marker at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Atchison County. The semi was southbound on the interstate when it traveled off the west side of the roadway. The driver, a 54-year-old man from Grandview, Missouri, overcorrected. The semi returned to the road, skidded across both lanes, and overturned into the median, where it came to rest partially blocking the east shoulder of the roadway.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. The 2020 Freightliner was totaled and towed from the scene by Benefiels. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. T. L. Shupe, who was assisted by CVO J.E. Lawrence, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.

Two-vehicle crash on Route 46

A two-vehicle crash on Missouri Route 46 in Atchison County on Sunday, July 19, 2026, left one driver with moderate injuries. The accident occurred six miles west of Burlington Junction, Missouri, at the Route Z intersection at 1:40 p.m. A Ford Edge, driven by a 47-year-old Maryville, Missouri, woman, was heading westbound on Route 46 when a 2014 Dodge Ram, driven by a 41-year-old man from Burlington Junction, pulled away from the stop sign on southbound Route Z, attempting to turn east onto 46, and into the path of the oncoming Ford as it crested the hill. The Ford attempted to brake, but began to skid and the front driver’s side of the vehicle struck the passenger side of the Dodge’s towed unit. The Ford skidded to a final rest on the east side of Route Z off of the north side of 46, on its wheels. The Dodge came to rest in the eastbound lane of 46 on its wheels facing east, but was driven to the westbound lane. The Ford became fully engulfed in flames.

The Maryville driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by an Atchison-Holt ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. The Dodge’s driver did not report any injuries at the scene. The Ford was totaled and towed from the scene by Double M Towing. The Dodge sustained extensive damage and was driven from the scene. The accident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. T.L. Shupe, who was assisted by the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office and Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service.