Tate Johnson is pictured with his swine entry at the Atchison County Fair Premium Auction, held Friday, July 17, 2026.

Piper McKenney is pictured with her beef entry at the Atchison County Fair Premium Auction. Piper received Reserve Champion Market Heifer with her entry.

Stevie Gaines is pictured with her beef entry at the Atchison County Fair Premium Auction. Stevie received Champion Mainetainer Breeding Heifer with her entry.

Leland Gibson is pictured at left with his rabbit at the Atchison County Fair Premium Auction. His rabbit earned Best of Breed.

Josh Schlueter is pictured with his swine entry at the Atchison County Fair Premium Auction.

The Atchison County Fair Premium Auction was held Friday, July 17, 2026. Results of the auction (exhibitor, species, awards, buyer, and amount) are as follows:

Liv Gruber (Rabbit) – Best of Breed, Reserve Best of Show; Maryville Livestock Auction, $375; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Peregrine Crop Insurance, LLC, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; Merle and Ruth Fox, $100; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $25; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Total, $1,305

Brylie Johnson (Pig) – Mo Valley Ag, $450; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; 3 State Stockyards, $150; Milton Mercantile, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; Ag Partners Coop, $55; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $1,555

Squirrel Feeder – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Colfax Farmers Mutual, $500; Kent Fisher Insurance, $300; Burke & Sons Lumber Co., $125; Total, $925

Markie Gaines (Pig) – Kent Fisher Insurance, $450; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Bartlett Grain, $100; Louis Dreyfus/Seth Gaines, $100; Gary and Darcy Vette, $100; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Travis and Rachel Jenkins, $50; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $1,505

Raylynn Jenkins (Cookies) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Colfax Farmers Mutual, $500; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $300; Total, $800

Quin Staten (Pig) – Champion and Reserve Spot Gilts; Grandma Cynthia D. Staten, $1,000; Rusty Black, Missouri State Senator, $400; Dean and Diane Hicks, $250; Bartlett Grain, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; SKK Farms, LLC, $100; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Matt and Ann Schlueter, $50; Hoot & Holler, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $2,705

Marlene Demott (Cinnamon Rolls) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Kent Fisher Insurance, $1,125

Teten / Schomburg (Breakfast Basket) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; MoValley Ag, $250; Rock Port Communications, $250; Matt and Ann Schlueter, $275; Total, $775

Macy Stepp (Sheep) – In-County Champion Market Lamb, Champion Rate-of-Gain; Graves Farms, $1,200; Dean and Diane Hicks, $250; Rusty Black, Missouri State Senator, $400; SKK Farms, LLC, $100; Barry and Connie Minter, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Hidden Beauty, $50; Hoot & Holler, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $2,905

Shandy / Farmer (Four-Pack of Jellies) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Rock Port Cablevision, $525; Peregrine Crop Insurance, LLC, $300; Hurst Greenery, $175; Total, $1,000

Ryker Gibson (Chicken) – Champion Bantam Chicken; Watson Fire Department, $400; Peregrine Crop Insurance, LLC, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Merle and Ruth Fox, $100; Ag Partners Coop, $55; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $25; Total, $1,330

Ava Gruber (Rabbit) – Best Opposite of Breed; Maryville Livestock Auction, $350; Bartlett Grain, $100; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $50; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Merle and Ruth Fox, $100; Ag Partners Coop, $55; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $25; Total, $1,230

Stevie Gaines (Calf) – Champion Mainetainer Breeding Heifer; Joesting Farms, $850; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $200; Louis Dreyfus/Seth Gaines, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; Gary and Darcy Vette, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150;; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; Travis and Rachel Jenkins, $50; J & M Tire & Repair, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $2,155

Linley Hogue (Pig) – In-County Reserve Champion Market Hog; Peregrine Crop Insurance, LLC, $600; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $200; Rusty Black, Missouri State Senator, $400; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Chad and Afton Schomburg, $50; Hidden Beauty, $50; Hoot & Holler, $50; Matt and Ann Schlueter, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $2,355

Raylynn Jenkins (Calf) – Champion Angus Heifer; Burke & Sons Lumber Co., $700; Bartlett Grain, $100; Louis Dreyfus/Seth Gaines, $100; Walter Farms, $500; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Chad and Afton Schomburg, $50; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; J & M Tire & Repair, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $2,205

Fair Board (One Pack of 12 Hamburgers) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Kent Fisher Insurance, $375; Burke & Sons Lumber Co., $450; Total, $825

Scout Smith (Goat) – In-County Reserve Champion Market Goat; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $550; Bartlett Grain, $100; Peregrine Crop Insurance, LLC, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Merle and Ruth Fox, $100; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $1,555

Rock Port FFA (Flower Baskets) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Bartlett Grain, $375

Keely Bredensteiner (Calf) – Champion and Reserve Breeding Heifers, Champion Home-Raised Steer; Peregrine Crop Insurance, LLC, $800; Nutrien Ag Solutions, $1,620; Rusty Black, Missouri State Senator, $400; Eddie and Mary Beth Bredensteiner, $250; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $200; Bartlett Grain, $100; Dow Construction & Roofing, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Graves Farms, $100; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Ryan and Lee Harms, $50; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; Hidden Beauty, $50; Chad and Afton Schomburg, $50; Hoot & Holler, $50; J & M Tire & Repair, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $4,625

Nash Schomburg (Potatoes) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Hurst Farms, $200

Cooper Daugherty (Pig) – Mo Valley Ag, $450; Bartlett Grain, $100; Louis Dreyfus/Seth Gaines, $100; Bressler Farms, $350; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $1,705

Raylynn Jenkins (Cookies) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Midwest Data Center, $525; Charlie and Millie Hurst, $325; Total, $850

Nash Schomburg (Calf) – In-County Reserve Champion Market Beef; Burke & Sons Lumber Co., $450; JK Ag, $500; Walter Farms, $500; Lee and Joyce Kingsolver, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; SKK Farms, LLC, $100; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; Travis and Rachel Jenkins, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; J & M Tire & Repair, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $2,705

Fair Board (One 6-Pack of Ribeye Steaks) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Bartlett Grain, $400

Addaline Larson (Chicken) – Burke & Sons Lumber Co., $525; Peregrine Crop Insurance, LLC, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; Larson Electric, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; Bressler Farms, $50; Matt and Ann Schlueter, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $25; Total, $1,605

Gianna Vette (Pig) – Gary and Darcy Vette, $500; Bartlett Grain, $100; Louis Dreyfus/Seth Gaines, $100; Graves Farms, $100; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Matt and Ann Schlueter, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $1,605

Rhett Murphy (Calf) – Champion Market Heifer; Barry and Connie Minter, $1,000; Bartlett Grain, $100; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; J & M Tire & Repair, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, IA, $50; Total, $2,005

Marlene Demott (Cinnamon Rolls) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Arbor Bank, $850

Leland Gibson (Rabbit) – Best of Breed; Barry and Connie Minter, $325; Watson Fire Department, $100; Bartlett Grain, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Merle and Ruth Fox, $100; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Bressler Farms, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, IA, $25; Total, $1,305

Tatem Johnson (Pig) – 2nd Place Rate-of-Gain; Hurst Farms, $500; 3 State Stockyards, $150; Bartlett Grain, $100; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $100; Milton Merchantile, $100; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Hidden Beauty, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $1,755

Raylynn Jenkins (Cupcakes) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Midwest Data Center, $375; Mo Valley Ag, $400; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $400; Total, $1,175

Shandy / Farmer (One 4-Pack of Jellies) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Mo Valley Ag, $250; Hurst Farms, $275; Total, $525

Josh Schlueter (Pig) – Hurst Greenery, $1,000; Rusty Black, Missouri State Senator, $400; Bartlett Grain, $100; Graves Farms, $100; Tony and Eryn Stepp/Grebe Farm Supply, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Hidden Beauty, $50; Hoot & Holler, $50; Ryan and Lee Harms, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $2,505

Fair Board (One 12-Pack Hamburgers) – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Mo Valley Ag, $400; Hurst Farms, $200; Total, $600

Piper McKenney (Calf) – Reserve Champion Market Heifer; McKenney Stock Farm, $1,050; 3 State Stockyards, $150; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $150; Bartlett Grain, $100; Peregrine Crop Insurance, LLC, $100; Mark and Christi McKenney, $100; Joesting Farms, $100; Louis Dreyfus/Seth Gaines, $100; Smyers Lawn Mowing Service, $100; Mo Valley Ag, $100; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $100; Kent Fisher Insurance, $100; Rodney Heinen, $100; Citizens Bank & Trust, $150; Ag Partners Coop, $55; Bressler Farms, $50; Sky Ranch, LLC, $50; J & M Tire & Repair, $50; AgriVision Equipment, Hamburg, Iowa, $50; Total, $2,755

Black Raspberry Pie – Proceeds to the Fair Board; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $500