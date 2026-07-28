The Books & Breezes Giant Kite Festival, sponsored by the Atchison County Library, will be Sunday, August 2, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport east of Tarkio, Missouri. Bring your lawn chairs, picnic baskets, and enjoy this family-friendly event. Admission is free; however, a suggested $5.00 per person or free-will donation for admission will be graciously accepted. Senior citizens and children under the age of three are free. This special event supports the future of the Atchison County Library, including the new facility in Rock Port.

The Great American Kite Company will be putting on the show. This is a family-run business from Chillicothe, Missouri, that owns one of the nation’s largest collections of giant kites. Owner Sean Beaver described the company as specializing in producing, planning and managing giant kite displays and festivals with over 15 years of “once-in-a-lifetime” kite shows. Attendees will experience perfect views featuring colorful kites soaring through the sky.

Community members are encouraged to bring their own kites to participate in public kite flying. A retail kite store will also be available on-site, offering a variety of kites for purchase so families can continue the fun at home. For updates on event details, vendor announcements, and more, follow the official event page on Facebook, the Atchison County Library Facebook page, or youseemore.com/acl.