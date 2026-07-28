The Tarkio Parks & Recreation Board is hosting another Chews & Cruise Night! Get that classic car/truck/motorcycle or golf cart spiffed up and plan to cruise up and down Main Street Friday, July 31, beginning at 5:00 p.m. There will be several food and drink vendors set up on Main Street, including Stillwell’s Outdoor Krazy Korn, Little Sips Co., Poor Boyz BBQ & Grill, La-Ti-Dough Sourdough and Sweets, Fatbackzz, Among 3 Measures Home Bakery, Trudy B’s Gluten Free Goodies, The Scoop Skool Bus LLC, Farm Berry Kitchen, and K & Co. Bakery. The Flower Mill & Buttercup, Hidden Beauty, and White Tee’s (all located on Main Street) will be open that evening as well.