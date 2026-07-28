The Rock Port Board of Aldermen met Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. with Mayor Richard “JR” Chaney presiding. Board members present were Jeff Geib, Chris Roup, Kimberly Brake, and Michael Graves. Also present were: City Clerk Natasha Baruth, Utility Office Manager Ian Ingram, Police Officer Kara Riley and Superintendent Jarod Hudson. Visitors present were Rochelle Long, Nate Long, Mary Kahn, and Haley Haynes.

Mayor Chaney called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. and led the meeting in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Board members voted to approve the agenda.

They also approved the June 17, 2026, minutes.

Consent Agenda

The city consent and utility consent agendas were.

Visitors

Brake provided an update from Julie Livengood for the Rock Port Health and Wellness Coalition. The no smoking packets have begun to be delivered to businesses. This is ongoing. The coalition is getting signs for the walking path. There will be a QR code to access the map.

New Business

The need for new cameras at city hall, the shop, and pool was discussed. The current system doesn’t cover everything and city hall has experienced two broken windows and stolen fuel. Quotes will be discussed at the August meeting.

The city is waiting on ordinances from the attorneys.

The aldermen voted to approve the business license for Poor Boyz BBQ.

Geib moved to approve the business license for Chard Logistics, Inc. Roup seconded. All voted aye with Brake abstaining.

There has been an increase in reports of loose dogs. Chaney spoke with Tarkio Mayor Jeff Agnew about possibly contracting with them. The city would contact Tarkio and pay per animal to utilize their catcher and pound.

Riley presented a quote from the Atchison County Sheriff’s Department for a drug terminator. Riley thinks it is a great idea and would greatly benefit the city and stated that it fits in her budget. The Board of Aldermen encouraged Riley to move forward.

Chaney read Ordinance 1270 and it was approved. Chaney read Ordinance 1270 a second time and it was also approved.

Chaney read Ordinance 1271 and it was approved. Chaney read Ordinance 1271 a second time and it was also approved.

Nate and Rochelle Long presented a utility easement.

Ian Ingram would like to close a sewer bond and add to the utility money market account where it will receive more interest. The aldermen voted unanimously to remove the money from the sewer bond.

Old Business

The contract with Klosek’s LLC Trash was discussed. A beginning date of January 1, 2027, was suggested. Baruth stated a resolution was needed for the mayor to sign the contract.

City-wide clean-up was discussed. This will be a provided service once the trash contract is signed. An October date was discussed.

Payment Bonds and Qualified Bidders were postponed until August.

Ingram discussed the need for a fund transfer from the city. Baruth stated that a resolution will be needed to transfer the funds. The Board of Aldermen will meet Monday, July 20, 2026, at 7:00 p,m, to discuss and sign the resolution.

The need for a meter charge to help offset the annual tree trimming costs was discussed. Chaney would like to see a public hearing to inform the city of the needs and costs of maintaining the electrical infrastructure.

Hudson presented an inspection bid from Olsson for the walk bridge. The board questioned if this was the right avenue and needed. Hudson felt this was the safest option for the city. The aldermen voted to accept the bid and pay for it from the city general account.

Additional Reports

City Clerk Baruth stated that she and Riley would be attending the MIRMA conference next weekend. This is required for MIRMA audit.

Superintendent Hudson presented two additional asphalt bids. No action was taken.

Executive Session

The aldermen voted unanimously to adjourn into executive session at 7:17 p.m. for legal matters, personnel matters, and competitive bidding pursuant to Section 610.021 (1), (3), and (11) RSMo.

The following action was taken during executive session:

Bids for a 2008 Chevrolet 3500 were opened. Bids were: Steve Ingram, $3,752.00; Trevor Hale, $3750.00; Orry Paris, $3,693.00; and Kelley Herron, $3510.00. Geib moved to accept Steve Ingram’s bid of $3,752.00. Roup seconded. The motion passed unanimously.

Bids for an air compressor were opened. Bids were: Scott Leseberg, $3,250.00; Michael Krutz, $2,050.00; Reed Martin, $450.00; and Orry Paris, $350.00 Brake moved to accept Scott Leseberg’s bid of $3,250.00. Roup seconded. The motion passed unanimously.

Graves moved to adjourn out of executive session at 8:18 pm. Brake seconded. Brake, Geib, and Roup voted aye. Graves voted nay.

Geib asked if the city had leftover poles. Hudson stated that there were.

Chaney asked Riley for an update on cases.

The meeting adjourned at 8:26 p.m.

(Note: Information was taken from unapproved minutes provided by Natasha Baruth, city clerk.)