The Fairfax R-3 School District Board of Education held a regular meeting July 16, 2026, in the school library. Miles Smith, president, called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m. Also present were: Crystal Woodring, Treyvor Umbarger, Courtney Grossman, Stephanie Stevens, Shannon Long, and Shelby Hurst, board members; Jason McDowell, superintendent; and Karen Burke, secretary.

Board members voted to approve the agenda as presented with additions and deletions.

Superintendent Highlights

Dr. McDowell reported on the following:

• Due to some scheduling issues on their end the preschool/art room air conditioning will be replaced on Tuesday, July 21.

• It has been a busy few weeks wrapping up last year’s finances and working through all of the items that come up after July 1.

• Dr. McDowell spoke to Nick White about the possible fence construction again. His thought was to use the extra utility poles in the student lot and use those and possibly some chicken wire to go along the property line. Dr. McDowell have an estimate for that in August. Once he has a solid number he can see what funding options the school may have.

• The district’s auditors will be in the building July 21 to conduct the onsite portion of the yearly audit. The results will be available in a few months.

• Work on the condenser and boiler will begin next week and will take multiple days. The stairs to the stage have been removed to create an access point. The school will be able to replace them once the work is completed.

• The gym floor company asked for an extension to complete their work over Christmas break. One of the workers had a death in the family. Dr. McDowell told them that it really needed to be done before school starts since it wasn’t treated last year. They are working on moving other things and are going to get back to him soon.

• MSHSAA dead week is August 2-9.

• Registration is Wednesday, August 12.

• The crew doing all of the window work is looking at the first week of August to begin work.

• The brick work should start around the same time but Dr. McDowell has not received confirmation on that.

Consent Agenda

The board reviewed the minutes of June 19, 2026, regular sessions, financial reports (BalanceHQ), and payment of bills, the superintendent’s report, and the nurse’s report. Board members voted to approve the consent agenda.

New Business

Mrs. Shelley Eaton brought her mini golden doodle, Olive “Ollie” to meet the school board members. Mrs. Eaton and Ollie have been going through training so Ollie can come in to the school district as a therapy dog. Board members voted unanimously to approve Ollie being a therapy dog for Fairfax R-3.

• The 2026-2027 meal prices have had a small increase. Board members voted unanimously to approve meal prices as presented.

• A policy was written for student travel and the district’s lawyers reviewed it. Board members voted unanimously to approve the updated student travel policy as presented.

• The 2026-2027 student handbook was presented for review. Board members voted unanimously to approve the handbook as presented.

• An agreement for tuition reimbursement was prepared and presented to the district’s lawyers. Board members voted unanimously to approve the agreement as presented.

• Some funds transfers were made to close out the fiscal year of 2025-2026. Board members voted unanimously to approve the transfer of funds.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 17, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the school library.

The meeting adjourned at 6:08 p.m.