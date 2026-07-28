Rock Port’s free little food pantry, set up by Lisa and Mark Wilczek next to their house at the corner of Market and Charles streets, has been restocked. Besides food items, it now includes some household and school supplies. Everything is free to anyone in need, no matter the income levels. Everyone has needed a helping hand a time or two and this is a great way for them to get what they need at a moment’s notice (the pantry is self-serve 24-7). The drawers are restocked as they become empty, so donations are appreciated (no clothing please). Drop off items or send monetary donations so the Wilczeks can purchase more. (Lisa Wilczek photos)