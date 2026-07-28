The Rock Port Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Muddy River Rumble truck and tractor pull on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. This year’s event will again take place at the Atchison County Fairgrounds at 201 U.S. Hwy. 136 in Rock Port, Missouri.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. There will be food trucks available at the fairgrounds.

The Muddy River Rumble is a Northwest Missouri Tractor Pullers Association sanctioned event with eight classes. Those eight classes include: 6500 Non Turbo, 8500 Pro Farm, 8500 Pro Field A Pump, 9000 lb. Pro Field P Pump, 6000 lb. Hot Rod, Super Street Diesel, 2.6 Diesel Pick Up, and 6500 LLSS.