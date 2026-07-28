Grace Church hosted the Rock Port Community Vacation Bible School July 20-24. The theme for the year was Emerald Crossing.

Some of the older participants listen to a story from the Bible.

A group of VBS goers listen to Pastor Richard Boettner.

Volunteers and kids alike get the activities started with a song.

The kids made crafts throughout the week.

Abby Palmer helps teach a group the words and motions to a song in preparation for the closing program.

Grace Church held the Rock Port Community Vacation Bible School last week. The year’s theme was Emerald Crossing, An Irish Adventure Through Psalm 23. Twenty to 30 youth participated from July 20-24.

The children enjoyed Bible stories, music, crafts and games as well as dinner each evening. The week concluded with a program where the kids performed songs the volunteers helped teach them.