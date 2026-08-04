The Brownville Fine Arts Association will present “Life & Drive of Mari Sandoz” in another edition of the 2026 season Speakers Series this Saturday, August 8, at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery in Brownville, Nebraska. The program will begin at 10:00 a.m.

Peg Gilbert, a Humanities Nebraska speaker, will present a first person program portraying Mari Sandoz. The speaker is a cousin of the author and will share personal stories handed down by several Sandoz family generations. Included will be information starting with Mari’s life from infancy and the experiences that shaped her life into a nationally known author.

Mari was driven to become a writer from a young age. She experienced many obstacles along the way, none greater than her father, Jules Sandoz. Jules felt writers were “maggots of society.” (Humanities Nebraska).

This program is free and open to the public and is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and Brownville Fine Arts Association. The Schoolhouse Art Gallery is located at 427 Main Street in Brownville, Nebraska.