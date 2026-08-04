The Fairfax Fair will be held Friday and Saturday, August 21 and 22, 2026, at the City Park. (More info to come.)

Sunday dinner at the Fairfax Fair to benefit Fairfax After Prom

Sunday dinner at the Fairfax Fair will be held August 23 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Fairfax Community Room inside the fire station. Carry-outs are available. The proceeds from the free-will donation meals will go towards Fairfax After Prom.

Stop by and enjoy a tasty meal of pork loin, cheesy potatoes, green beans, rolls, desserts, and bottled water.

Vendor booths wanted for Fairfax Fair

Vendor booth spots are still available for the upcoming Fairfax Fair August 21 and 22, 2026, at the city park in Fairfax, Missouri. If you would like to set up a booth, contact Sam O’Riley at 660-623-0062. Spaces are limited so be sure to call ASAP. Nonregistered businesses or food trucks will not be permitted.