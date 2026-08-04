The Brownville Fine Arts Association and the Brownville Education Center for Arts & Humanities (BECAH) will present “From Sheep to Shawl” Saturday, August 8. The program begins at 1:00 p.m.

Jill Lokke will demonstrate how wool from the backyard sheep becomes a shawl. This hands-on demonstration will show guests the steps for turning raw wool into yarn, preparing the yarn for knitting or weaving, then weaving it on a simple triangular loom. Participants will have an opportunity to try hand carding the wool and using the ball winder and yarn swift.

The event is free and open to the public at the Antiquarium, located at 309 Water Street in Brownville, Nebraska. The event is part of the BFAA and BECAH Summer Saturdays in Brownville series.