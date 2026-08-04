Missouri’s Share the Harvest program helps deer hunters donate surplus venison to families in need. Donating is easy. Simply take your deer to an approved meat processor and let the processor know how much venison you wish to donate. The donated deer meat goes directly to local food banks and food pantries to help feed hungry Missourians all around the state.

To receive Share the Harvest venison, you may contact local food banks or food pantries. Over the last few years the program has averaged approximately 5,000 deer donated yearly, with a goal this year of 10,000.

This program can be great for anyone including the busy outdoorsman interested in hunting but who may not have the time, space, or taste for processing. You can donate your legally harvested deer at no cost. Monetary donations are also appreciated even if you are not interested in hunting.

If you are interested you can find more information at Missouri Department of Conservation, Conservation Federation of Missouri, or Contact your local Conservation Agent, Justin Ralph, at 816-383-0404.